Manager Kevin Cash confirmed Eflin will start the Rays' second game of the season Saturday versus the Tigers at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are expected to roll out Shane McClanahan, Eflin and Jeffrey Springs as their starters for the season-opening series with Detroit, while Drew Rasmussen, Josh Fleming and McClanahan are slated to pick up starting nods in the following series in Washington next week. Eflin, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal with Tampa Bay in December, built up to 3.1 innings in his most recent Grapefruit League start March 20, so he could have some light restrictions with his pitch count in his regular-season debut.