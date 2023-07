Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday in an interview on MLB Network Radio that Eflin (knee) remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was lifted from his last outing Wednesday versus the Marlins due to left knee discomfort, but an MRI didn't reveal anything overly alarming. At this point it seems he has a good chance to avoid the injured list and potentially make his next scheduled start, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers in the coming days.