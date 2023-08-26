Eflin (13-8) took a tough-luck loss Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six frames versus the Yankees. He struck out 11.

Eflin matched counterpart Gerrit Cole with a season-high 11 punchouts, but he exited with the Rays down one and the Yankees eventually pulled away to saddle Eflin with a loss. It was the right-hander's second double-digit strikeout game of the season after he fanned 10 Pirates hitters back in early May. Eflin had a scare with his knee in late July but has bounced back with four superb starts in five tries in August.