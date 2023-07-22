Eflin (11-5) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Eflin tossed seven scoreless frames for just the second time this year en route to his 11th win, tying his career-best mark from 2018. It was a major bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who was roughed up for five runs over three innings against the Royals in his last start. Eflin has been as advertised in his first season with Tampa Bay, posting a 3.36 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 113:16 K:BB across 19 appearances (112.1 innings). His next start is lined up for a home matchup versus the Marlins.