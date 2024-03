Eflin (0-1) went 5.2 innings and allowed six runs on six hits and one walk during Thursday's loss to Toronto. He struck out five.

Eflin was roughed up by the Blue Jays' potent offense, giving up solo home runs to George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero and Cavan Biggio. Most of the damage against Eflin came in the sixth, where he gave up five of his six earned runs. Eflin is set for another test to start 2024, with a matchup against the Rangers on tap for his next projected start.