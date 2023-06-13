Eflin (8-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Eflin had his worst start of the season on Monday, as this was the first time he didn't reach five innings in an appearance this year. However, the right-hander is still in the midst of a career year. His 1.00 WHIP is eighth-best in the league, and he's on pace to set career-highs in strikeouts and wins. The former Phillies' hurler should still be considered a reliable option.