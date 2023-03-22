site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Zack Burdi: Sent out to minors camp
Mar 22, 2023
Burdi was reassigned Wednesday to the minor-league side of Rays camp.
Burdi had allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk through 4.2 innings of work this spring in the Grapefruit League. The oft-injured 28-year-old carries a career 7.79 ERA in 17.1 total major-league frames.
