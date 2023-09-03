Littell did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 loss to Cleveland. He struck out one.

Littell allowed hits to four of the first eight batters he faced, leading to two early runs coming across for Cleveland. He would go on to surrender four earned runs for the third consecutive start while recording just one strikeout. The right-hander also gave up a season-high nine hits in the contest and failed to make it through at least five innings for the first time in his last seven outings.