Littell (3-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings against the Twins. He struck out eight.

After firing off eight innings of one-run baseball in his last start, Littell went seven innings against Minnesota and logged his third quality start of 2023. However, the 27-year-old surrendered a pair of home runs, one to Will Castro and the other to Edouard Julien. Over his last seven appearances (42.2 innings), Littell owns a 4.43 ERA and a 33:3 K:BB but has allowed 1.9 HR/9. Littell will close out his two-start week on the road Sunday against the Orioles.