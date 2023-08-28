Littell (3-4) got the win Sunday over the Yankees after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in six innings.

Littell was punished by the long ball in Sunday's outing. He gave up back-to-back jacks in the third and then a two-run shot to Anthony Volpe in the fourth to allow the Yankees to go up 4-2. The Rays wound up scoring a timely four runs in the sixth to take the lead back and put Littell in line for the victory. He's surrendered a home run in each of his last four starts but has been surprisingly effective as a starter considering he's spent his career as a reliver up until his current stint with the Rays. In six starts with Tampa, Littell now holds a 3.97 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 34 innings and lines up for a meeting with the Guardians next.