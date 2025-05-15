Littell (3-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 7.1 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Blue Jays.

Littell's longest start of the year was his fifth quality start in six outings, though there were some flaws. All three runs he allowed came via solo home runs, making this the fourth time in nine outings he's allowed multiple homers. Still, he continues to be effective at limiting damage, as this was the seventh time he's walked no more than one batter. The right-hander is now at a 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 54.1 innings this season, despite allowing 13 homers so far. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Astros.