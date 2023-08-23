Littell did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Littell induced a second-inning popup by Nolan Jones that landed just inside the left-field foul line, resulting in an unfortunate triple due to miscommunication between Tampa's young infield tandem, Osleivis Basabe and Curtis Mead. Jones would score on a sacrifice fly before Michael Toglia hit a solo homer. Littell conceded two more earned runs in the sixth and was on track for the loss before Tampa's offensive explosion in the eighth turned the game into a blowout victory for the Rays. In five starts since joining the rotation on July 30, the 27-year-old righty has posted a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a sterling 21:2 K:BB across 28 innings. Littell is currently slated to make his next start at home against the Yankees over the weekend.