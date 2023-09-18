Littell did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

After pitching eight and seven innings, respectively, in his previous two starts, Littell only made it through 4.2 frames Sunday, departing after throwing just 55 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander has looked good of late, working to a 2.29 ERA while issuing just one walk in his last three outings (19.2 innings) despite an 0-2 record in that span. Overall, Littell is 3-6 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:9 K:BB through 83 innings this season. He's currently slated for a home matchup with the Blue Jays this weekend in his next outing.