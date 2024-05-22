Littell didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Boston, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Littell fared better against the Red Sox the second time around, holding them to three hits Tuesday after yielding seven hits and four runs to Boston in his last start. Though the 28-year-old did surrender a solo homer to Jarren Duran, he tied his season high in strikeouts and fewer than two batters for the sixth time in his last seven starts. Littell hasn't gone deeper than six innings this season but owns a 3.42 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP across 10 appearances. He's scheduled for a home start against the Athletics next Tuesday.