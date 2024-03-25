Littell allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After going most of the exhibition season without a blemish to his ERA, Littell ran into a bit of trouble in his final tuneup. Still, it was an impressive spring as Littell had a 13:3 K:BB and did not allow a homer in 13.1 innings. He quietly had a strong run with the Rays last year and has become a popular mid-to-late pick in fantasy drafts of late. The right-hander will start Tampa Bay's third game of the season, Saturday at home against the Blue Jays, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.