Littell (1-2) picked up a loss after he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits while striking out six batters in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Littell opened the game with three scoreless innings before Chicago scratched across a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, including an RBI single by Danny Mendick, which gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead. Littell was able to return to form and pitch two more scoreless frames before exiting after the sixth, securing his first quality start since March 30. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his next projected start Saturday at home versus the Mets.