Littell (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over 3.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Littell made it through the first two innings unscathed before serving up a leadoff home run to Leody Taveras to open the bottom of the third. That would be the only run allowed by the right-hander on the afternoon as he was later relieved by Jake Diekman after surrendering a one-out double to Jonah Heim in the fourth. Littell has now allowed at least one run in each of his last three outings while his four strikeouts Wednesday actually marked his season high.