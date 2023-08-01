Littell is listed as the Rays' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Littell has already made four starts this season, but on each of the first three occasions, he covered no more than 3.1 innings while operating as more of an opening pitcher. In his most recent start Sunday in Houston, however, Littell covered a season-high five innings, striking out four while allowing two runs on eight hits. Based on the workload he handled, Littell looks like he could be getting stretched out for a more traditional starting role, especially now that Tampa Bay has a spot in the rotation open after Taj Bradley was optioned to Triple-a Durham on Monday. Erasmo Ramirez worked three innings behind Littell on Sunday, so it's possible the two pitchers work in tandem again Thursday if Ramirez isn't needed out of the bullpen Tuesday or Wednesday.