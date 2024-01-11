Littell signed a one-year, $1.85 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After getting DFA'd by the Giants in May, Littell was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay and recorded a 3.93 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 87 innings with the Rays. He projects to be the fourth or fifth man in Tampa Bay's rotation in 2024, though he also has plenty of experience coming out of the bullpen.