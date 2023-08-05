Littell (2-2) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against Detroit. He struck out one.

The Rays gave Littell a nice cushion early and he cruised, completing six frames on 74 pitches. It wasn't a dominant performance in terms of whiffs -- Littell induced just five swinging strikes -- but the right-hander was efficient and kept the ball on the ground. With Shane McClanahan moving to the 15-day injured list this week with forearm tightness, Littell would seem to be locked into the rotation for the foreseeable future.