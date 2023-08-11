Littell (2-3) took the loss against St. Louis on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Littell held the Cardinals scoreless through three frames before serving up a two-run homer to Andrew Knizner in the fourth. St. Louis tacked on another run against the right-hander in the sixth, which was enough to send him to his third loss. Despite the defeat, Littell continues to look good in his new role as a traditional starter, tossing his second straight quality start. In three games since moving into the rotation, he's posted a 2.65 ERA and 10:1 K:BB over 17 innings.