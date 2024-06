Littell (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out three.

Littell had to work for his third straight quality start, stranding five batters and allowing four extra-base hits, including a fourth-inning solo homer by Anthony Santander. Littell has surrendered a home run in five straight starts and owns a 4.55 ERA with a 24:5 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start in Atlanta on Friday.