Rays' Zack Littell: To IL with shoulder injury
Littell was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rays on Wednesday with right shoulder fatigue, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Littell last pitched Monday and gave up two runs while recording just one out against the Blue Jays. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined.
