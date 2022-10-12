Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. After showing some upside in the majors with a .697 OPS over 37 plate appearances, it's possible he could be claimed by another team and be used as an outfield depth piece. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota in order to fill his spot on Boston's 40-man roster.