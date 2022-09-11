Almonte entered Saturday's game after Tommy Pham left with a shin contusion. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-4 win over Baltimore.

Pham is considered day-to-day after taking a foul ball off his leg in the first inning. The Red Sox could use either Almonte or Rob Refsnyder as a replacement if Pham can't go Sunday.