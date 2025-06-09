Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Collects three hits against NYY
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toro went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double, an additional double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.
Toro and Trevor Story swatted back-to-back solo home runs during the eighth inning of Sunday's victory. Toro added a pair of doubles to complete the monster game and notched his fourth straight multi-hit performance. Since the start of June, Toro is 12-for-28 (.429) with five runs and five RBI over seven games.