Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Fights out of slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toro went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.
Toro scuffled during the middle of June, going 8-for-46 (.174) across 14 games, but has turned it around. He's 10-for-27 (.370) with six walks and four RBI over the last eight contests. Toro maintains a hold as the primary starter at first base for now.
