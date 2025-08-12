Toro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to Houston.

Toro initiated a two-out, four-run rally in the seventh inning when he belted a homer against the team that drafted him in 2017 and for whom he played 93 games from 2019-21. He was a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox earlier this season, but Toro has languished since the All-Star break, slashing .194/.257/.323 with two home runs and five RBI over 20 contests. Toro continues to share first base with Romy Gonzalez.