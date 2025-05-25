Toro went a combined 1-for-5 with two solo home runs across Saturday's doubleheader split against the Orioles.

Toro started at first base in Game 1 and slugged a fifth-inning solo shot to right-center field. He began the nightcap on the bench but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth. Toro belted another solo blast in the ninth frame in his lone Game 2 plate appearance, accounting for Boston's only run of the contest. The 28-year-old's opportunities have been sporadic this season, and he's started just once in the team's past six games, but Toro could start to see a bit more playing time with Romy Gonzalez (quad) suffering a setback in his recovery earlier in the week and Alex Bregman (quad) landing on the 10-day IL on Saturday.