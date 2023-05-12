Mondesi (knee) underwent a checkup in Boston last week, and he's still not ready to begin a rehab assignment at this time, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The positive news is that all was ok in Mondesi's checkup, and he continues to ramp up his activities. Unfortunately for Mondesi and fantasy managers he's still not ready to get back on the field and face live hitting, and there's no timetable for when that will occur. Mondesi is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 1, but it's very likely the speedy infielder will need more time before he's ready to contribute for the Red Sox.