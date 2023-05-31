Mondesi (knee) remains limited to drills in extended spring training and does not appear close to playing in games, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that it's a matter of pain tolerance at this point with Mondesi's surgically repaired left knee. "He's having good days and bad days," said Cora. "I don't want to think for him, but it's probably 'I don't feel comfortable doing this,' and then you have slow down. Structurally, he came (to Boston), they checked him out, there was imaging and all that stuff and everything looked good, so..." Cora also acknowledged of Mondesi that "there was some imbalance as far as his strength and legs and all of that. It's more than just the rehab." Mondesi remains without a timetable for return and when he is cleared for game action he'll surely need a lengthy rehab assignment. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be back prior to the All-Star break.