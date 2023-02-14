Mondesi (knee) being ready for Opening Day would be a best-case scenario, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe on Tuesday.
Manager Alex Cora expressed optimism about Mondesi's recovery from ACL surgery earlier Tuesday, but Bloom doesn't appear confident the infielder will be ready to play by Opening Day. Mondesi is expected to see playing time at both second base and shortstop once he's healthy, but for now those positions will be manned by Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez, respectively.
