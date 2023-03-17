Mondesi (knee) will not play in any Grapefruit League games this spring, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic on Friday.

Things had been pointing in that direction for a while now. Cora also added that there remains no timetable for Mondesi's return as he works his way back from last year's ACL tear. The infielder continues to work out and seems to be progressing fine, but fantasy managers should count on him missing at least the first month or so of the season. Christian Arroyo is in line for starts at second base.