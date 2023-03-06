Mondesi (knee) will undergo follow-up tests Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The goal of the tests are simply to get a better idea as to how Mondesi's recovery from a torn left ACL is going. The infielder has been hitting and taking grounders lately, although not on an everyday basis. Mondesi is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but we could find out more regarding his timetable following Monday's tests.
