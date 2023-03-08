Mondesi (knee) participated in running activities and took grounders Tuesday.
The activity is what manager Alex Cora described as a "great day for him." The manager added that Mondesi's workload will become greater in the upcoming days. To be ready by Opening Day seems like a stretch for the infielder, but Mondesi is expected to be part of a rotation in the middle infield when he is ready to play.
