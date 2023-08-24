Duvall went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Duvall has been a menace to Houston pitching, swatting a homer in all three games of the series so far. He's 7-for-13 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI in that span. The outfielder's surge has improved his slash line to .259/.322/.541 with 14 long balls, 42 RBI, 34 runs scored and four stolen bases over 64 contests this season. Duvall figures to pick up the bulk of the playing time in center field with Jarren Duran (toe) landing on the injured list Tuesday.