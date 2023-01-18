Duvall (wrist) agreed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a one-year, $7 million contract that includes up to $3 million in playing time-based incentives, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

According to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican, the Red Sox envision Duvall settling in as their everyday center fielder, even though 90 percent of the 34-year-old's career innings in the outfield have come at a corner spot. Duvall graded out adequately as a defender in the innings he played in center for Atlanta in 2022, but he saw his isolated power take a major dip following a 38-homer 2021 campaign before he underwent season-ending surgery in late July to address a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Duvall should be at close to full health for spring training, and the Red Sox are hoping that he can rediscover his power stroke while essentially stepping into the lineup as a replacement for Trevor Story. Enrique Hernandez, who had regularly played in center field in 2022, is expected to step into a regular role at shortstop while Story is likely sidelined for most of the first half of the season.