Duvall is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Duvall will retreat to the bench after he picked up starts in right field and center field in the first two contests of the series while going 1-for-8 with a solo home run and five strikeouts. The 34-year-old looks like the Red Sox's nominal No. 4 outfielder at the moment, but since he'll be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching and will fill in when the likes of Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida or Alex Verdugo need a rest day, Duvall should still start fairly regularly.