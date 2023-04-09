Duvall went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run homer and three runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Tigers.

What a start to the season it's been for Duvall. The veteran outfielder swatted his two-run shot off Garrett hill in the fourth, and it's already the fourth time the 34-year-old has gone deep over the first eight games of the season. The two doubles give him five on the campaign, and he's already up to 10 extra-base hits in just 29 at-bats. A slow down is coming for Duvall because keeping this up isn't possible, but fantasy players should be well aware that he's capable of sustaining hot streaks when everything is clicking.