Duvall went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Duvall extended Boston's lead to 3-1 in the third inning with an RBI single before blasting a three-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth. The 34-year-old outfielder is now 7-for-22 (.318) with two home runs in his last eight games, though he's slipped into a platoon role with Jarren Duran of late. Overall, Duvall's slashing .251/.322/.524 with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 29 runs scored and four steals across 211 plate appearances this season.