Duvall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

Duvall now has a home run in each of his last four games and seven in his previous nine contests -- he's gone 17-for-36 (.472) with a 1.707 OPS in that span. Duvall's torrid stretch has boosted his slash line to an impressive .276/.337/.593 with 18 homers, 50 RBI, 39 runs scored and four steals across 270 plate appearances this season.