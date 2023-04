Duvall tripled and homered twice including a walkoff homer while driving in five runs to give the Red Sox a 9-8 win Saturday over the Orioles.

Duvall gave the Red Sox the comeback victory with a two-run homer off Felix Bautista with two outs in the ninth. He also scored three runs and also singled in a sensational effort for the veteran outfielder. It's the first two homers of the season for Duvall, and he's already driven in six runs while also picking up an RBI in the opener.