Duvall fouled a ball off his right foot during Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The incident happened in the 10th inning, and Duvall, who was in obvious pain, was attended to by a member of the team's training staff. When play resumed, Duvall whacked the next pitch, a low-and-inside sinker from Kendall Graveman, into the left-field seats for a go-ahead three-run home run. "Man, I honestly don't know how I hit it after what I did," Duvall said. The club presumably will evaluate Duvall leading into Thursday's series finale. He's had a monster series thus far, going 7-for-13 with two doubles, seven RBI and a home run in all three games.