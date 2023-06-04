Duvall started in center field and went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run, and two additional runs scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Duvall blasted his second home run during a rehab stint for Worcester. He's played center field the last four games, including one full nine-inning appearance, and is 3-for-16 with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored over five games with the WooSox. He's eligible to be activated this coming Friday, when the Red Sox open a three-game set against the Yankees in New York.