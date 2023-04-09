Duvall left Sunday's game against the Tigers while attempting to make a diving catch in the top of the ninth inning, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports. he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout before leaving.

Duvall made a sprawling attempt to make a catch in center, and appeared to hurt his left wrist -- the same wrist that caused him to miss time in 2022 -- before exiting the contest. The Red Sox should have an update on his status shortly after the game finishes. Raimel Tapia has taken Duvall's place in center field.