Duvall went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Duvall went 0-for-3 on Friday in his return from a wrist injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list. He was able to knock a hit Saturday, and he avoided a strikeout after taking three of them Friday. The outfielder may still need to work on finding his timing at the plate after the long absence. He's batting .410 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and one steal through 10 contests, and he should have a path to near-everyday playing time as long as he remains healthy.