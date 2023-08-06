Duvall is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Duvall picked up starts in each of the last four games, but he and Jarren Duran may have to settle for more of a timeshare in the outfield for the foreseeable future while the Red Sox give the newly acquired Luis Urias a look as their primary second baseman. With Urias picking up his third straight start at second base Sunday, Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter Sunday and Masataka Yoshida will move back to the outfield.