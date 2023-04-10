Duvall (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox have yet to provide a formal update on Duvall, who was scheduled to undergo X-rays after exiting Sunday's win over the Tigers with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left wrist. As Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican notes, Bobby Dalbec joined the Red Sox's taxi squad and could be formally called up from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Monday's game, perhaps hinting that Duvall could be a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Given that Duvall is already out of the lineup Monday and is uncertain to play in any of Boston's remaining six games this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are probably best off stashing him on their bench if no resolution on his status arrives prior to the 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch.