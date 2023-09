Duvall is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees.

Duvall has now been on the bench for three straight contests following a stretch when he went 0-for-13 with 10 strikeouts. The 35-year-old has been productive on the whole for the Red Sox this season, but the peaks and valleys in production for Duvall are nothing new. Wilyer Abreu will be in center field again Monday while Duvall sits.