Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, has been diagnosed with a distal radius fracture of his left wrist and is without a timeline for a return, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The injury is a devastating blow for the Red Sox and Duvall, who was off to a screaming start with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 11 runs through his first 33 plate appearances of the season before fracturing the wrist while diving at a ball in the outfield in Sunday's win over the Tigers. The diagnosis is especially troubling for Duvall given that he had the same wrist surgically repaired last July. Cora said that no decision has been made whether Duvall will require surgery this time around, but the 34-year-old is likely headed for a multi-week or even a multi-month absence even if he's able to treat the injury through rest and rehab. Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder should see more opportunities to play in the outfield while Duvall is on the mend.